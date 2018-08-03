Grant awards $15 million to projects in 33 Wis. communities

From a library expansion in Gilman, to a new well in Waunaukee, infrastructure projects in 33 Wisconsin municipalities received $15 million from state officials on Friday.

The grants are part of the state’s Community Development Block Grant Public Facility and Planning Funds, which help cities and villages improve streets, water systems and local buildings.

“We are going to help expand public libraries, improve local streets, build a new senior center, a new fire station, and more,” Gov. Scott Walker said in a statement. “This program is one tool we can use to help us maintain our commitment to local communities across Wisconsin. Congratulations to the 33 communities that were awarded these funds.”

The Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Division of Energy, Housing, and Community Resources awards money to local governments annually using a competitive process. The money ultimately comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Here’s list of which municipalities won this year, how much they are receiving and what they’ll spend the money on: