Grant awards $15 million to projects in 33 Wis. communities

From a library expansion in Gilman, to a new well in Waunaukee, infrastructure projects in 33 Wisconsin municipalities received $15 million from state officials on Friday.
The grants are part of the state’s Community Development Block Grant Public Facility and Planning Funds, which help cities and villages improve streets, water systems and local buildings.
“We are going to help expand public libraries, improve local streets, build a new senior center, a new fire station, and more,” Gov. Scott Walker said in a statement. “This program is one tool we can use to help us maintain our commitment to local communities across Wisconsin. Congratulations to the 33 communities that were awarded these funds.”
The Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Division of Energy, Housing, and Community Resources awards money to local governments annually using a competitive process. The money ultimately comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Here’s list of which municipalities won this year, how much they are receiving and what they’ll spend the money on:
- City of Augusta, $500,000, infrastructure and street improvements
- Village of Bangor, $441,936, infrastructure and street improvements
- City of Blair, $500,000, infrastructure and street improvements
- Village of Boyceville, $500,000, infrastructure and street improvements
- City of Brodhead, $500,000, a new senior center
- Village of Cadott, $500,000, infrastructure and street improvements
- Village of Cameron, $105,240, infrastructure and street improvements
- Village of Camp Douglas, $500,000, a new community and senior center
- Town of Campbell, $500,000, infrastructure and street improvements
- City of Clintonville, $500,000, infrastructure and street improvements
- City of Colby, $400,000, water-system improvements
- City of Crandon, $500,000, infrastructure and street improvements, including sanitary-sewer-system improvements
- Village of Gilman, $300,000, an expansion to the public library
- Town of Glen Haven, $420,000, a new fire station
- City of Glenwood City, $500,000, work on the wastewater-treatment plant
- Village of Grantsburg, $380,000, infrastructure and street improvements
- City of Ladysmith, $500,000, infrastructure and street improvements
- Village of Lowell, $500,000, water-system improvements
- City of Menomonie, $465,250, infrastructure and street improvements
- Village of Milltown, $500,000, an expansion of the public library
- Village of Montfort, $433,250, infrastructure and street improvements
- Village of Oakfield, $500,000, infrastructure and street improvements
- Village of Plum City, $500,000, sanitary sewer system improvements
- City of Rice Lake, $285,195, improvements to the public library
- Village of Ridgeway, $500,000, infrastructure and street improvements
- Village of Rothschild, $369,294, infrastructure and street improvements
- Village of Somerset, $500,000, a new well
- City of Sparta, $500,000, infrastructure and street improvements
- Town of Sumpter, $500,000, work to the wastewater-treatment plant
- Village of Suring, $500,000, water-system improvements
- City of Thorp, $375,000, water-system improvements
- Village of Wausaukee, $500,000, new well
- Village of Wausaukee, $500,000, new well
- City of Wautoma, $500,000, infrastructure and street improvements