Influence of organized labor gets big test in Missouri vote

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — On the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling weakening public-sector unions, labor’s clout is being put to a new test by a voter referendum in Missouri over whether the state can ban compulsory union fees in all private-sector workplaces.

The state is scheduled to vote on Tuesday on a so-called right-to-work law. If unions prevail, they’ll have shown they can halt what, until now, has been a steady erosion of their strength in states where they’ve historically enjoyed strong support.

Wisconsin, for instance, adopted a right-to-work law in 2015. Union officials recognize how much they have at stake.

“The timing of this is essential. I think everyone wants to write the labor movement’s obituary,” said Liz Shuler, national AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer. But “it’s going to energize and activate us and show that we fight back.”

But if unions lose their fight, Missouri will become the 28th state to have a right-to-work law. These laws ban the collection of so-called “fair share fees,” which are intended to cover the cost of unions’ nonpolitical activities, such as collective bargaining.

Unions argue they should be able to collect the fees because federal law requires them to represent all employees, even those who aren’t members. Unions fear that right-to-work laws will cause them to lose not only money but also influence.

So the stakes in the vote Tuesday are indeed high. With just days to go until the primary, a labor-led group has spent more than $15 million against Proposition A, outspending supporters by a more than 3-to-1 margin.

Right-to-work laws have regularly pitted members of the two main political parties against each other in recent years.

Most states that have right-to-work laws enacted them shortly after they were allowed to be the 1947 federal Taft-Hartley Act. But there’s been a recent surge of the laws as Republicans have strengthened their hold on state governments. Indiana started the trend by adopting a right-to-work law in 2012 and was then followed not only by Wisconsin but also Michigan, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Labor unions typically support Democratic candidates. In states where unions remain strong, such as California, they are sometimes seen as having undue influence over Democratic lawmakers and governors.

In Missouri, the Republican-led Legislature and governor enacted a right-to-work law in 2017, but it never took effect because unions gathered enough petition signatures to force a referendum — essentially giving voters a chance to veto the law.

The vote originally was planned for November but was switched by GOP lawmakers to the primary scheduled for August in a step that prevented an anticipated heavy union turnout from coinciding with Republican efforts to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.

The vote on Tuesday comes amid uncertainty about the future of organized labor in the U.S. In late June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a state government worker in Illinois could not be forced to pay collective-bargaining fees to a union, essentially establishing a right-to-work policy for public-sector workers in all states.

That decision drew additional attention to Missouri, which will now be the first state where voters can look back on the Supreme Court’s ruling and decide if they want to enact a similar ban for private-sector unions.

“It’s the next battle, if you will, in this ongoing fight to end compulsory unionism in America,” said Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Committee, which backed the lawsuit out of Illinois.

By late July, the National Right to Work Committee had spent about $2.2 million on behalf of Missouri’s ballot measure, nearly half the total amount spent by supporters.

Proponents and opponents have combined to spend more than $20 million on Proposition A, even though union members made up just 8.7 percent of Missouri’s workforce last year and 10.7 percent nationally. Missouri’s private-sector unionization rate of 7.5 percent was a percentage point higher than the national average.

Many of Missouri’s top unionized employers — including The Boeing Co. and Ford Motor Co. — have taken no position on Proposition A. But unions that represent their employees have helped canvass neighborhoods, put up yard signs and make phone calls in opposition to it.

“Prop A is nothing but a tool for the large corporations to be able to take away the power of the unions to negotiate fair, respectful wages,” said Stephen McDerman, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837, which represents many Boeing employees.

K&S Wire Products Inc., a non-union manufacturer that employs about 110 people in Neosho, in the state’s southwest corner, is one of the few businesses to directly contribute to the campaign for the ballot measure.

“If you treat your employees right, just like if you treat your children right, they don’t need to go find somebody else to represent them as mommy and daddy,” said Gene Schwartz, president of K&S, whose company gave $7,500 to Missourians for Freedom to Work.