Senate hopeful Vukmir reaffirms support for Trump in new ad

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir is releasing a new television ad with U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy reassuring primary voters that she supports President Donald Trump.

The ad, released on Monday, comes after video surfaced last week showing Vukmir saying in 2016 that Trump was “offensive to everyone” and suggesting many Republicans would be reluctant to vote for him.

Both Vukmir and her Republican primary challenger, Kevin Nicholson, have campaigned as staunch Trump supporters. The winner of the primary election scheduled for Aug. 14 will move on to face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Vukmir initially endorsed Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during the 2016 presidential campaign, then Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, before becoming part of a Republican women-for-Trump group in the general election.