Authorities: Roofer killed fellow worker with saw in Wisconsin

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in western Wisconsin say a roofer killed his fellow worker with a circular saw.

The Pierce County sheriff’s office says deputies were called around 4:30 p.m. Monday to respond to a report of an injured roofer near River Falls. Authorities say an unconscious man was found on the roof with severe lacerations to his neck and face. He died at the scene.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the victim was identified as 37-year-old Israel Valles-Flores of St. Louis.

Authorities say a 24-year-old St. Louis man is believed to have injured Valles-Flores with a circular saw. He was arrested on suspicion of intentional homicide and booked into jail.