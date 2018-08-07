Mount Pleasant taps Guelig for more demolition near Foxconn

Eden-based Guelig Waste Removal and Demolition will tear down buildings to make way for Foxconn Technology Group’s factory, under a deal approved by the Mount Pleasant Village Board on Monday.

Guelig was the lone bidder on the job, offering $366,665 to demolish buildings along County Highway H, from Highway 11 to County Highway KR in Racine County.

Guelig has won two other bids, worth $378,300, for demolition work near the Foxconn site. The company will perform that work with three other subcontractors out of Wisconsin.

“We are excited to continue our work with the village of Mount Pleasant,” Bob Guelig, Owner of Guelig Waste Removal and Demolition, said in a statement. “That a small, Wisconsin business is growing because of the Foxconn project is a testament to the statewide impact of this project.”