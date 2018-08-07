Walker wants new Fox Valley interchange named for Ellis

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker plans to ask the state Legislature to name a newly expanded interchange in the Fox Valley in honor of former state Sen. Mike Ellis.

A memorial service for the long-time legislator is being held Tuesday in Neenah, the Post Crescent reported. Ellis died July 20 at age 77. Walker said in a news release that Ellis was a “larger-than-life personality who loved Wisconsin and passionately served the people for more than 45 years.”

Walker ordered flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor the senator, who worked to fund the reconstruction and expansion of the interchange.

The governor would like the new Interstate 41-Highways 10/441 interchange in Fox Crossing named for Ellis.

Ellis championed the Fox Cities and worked to secure funding for the reconstruction and expansion of the interchange, which was completed this summer.

The recognition “would be a fitting tribute for a man who contributed so much to his community and his state,” Walker said.

Republican Senate President Roger Roth of Appleton and Republican Rep. Mike Rohrkaste of Neenah said they would introduce legislation to name the interchange after Ellis.

“Representative Rohrkaste and I are honored for this to be the first bill we introduce next session,” Roth said in a statement.