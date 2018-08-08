BUILDING BLOCKS: Baird Elementary School

Project name: Baird Elementary School

Address: 539 Laverne Dr., Green Bay

Size: 100,000 square feet

Cost: $18 million

Start month: May 2018

Completion month: August 2019

Owner: Green Bay Area Public School District

General Contractor: Miron Construction Co., Neenah

Architect: Bray Architects, Milwaukee

Significance to the region: The new Baird Elementary School, a project approved in April 2017 as part of a $68 million referendum, is the first school that the Green Bay Area School District has built in 20 years. The current Baird Elementary was built in the 1960s as an “open-concept” school and is laid out in the shape of a honeycomb and can accommodate no more than 300 students.

The new school, which will go up next to the existing Baird Elementary, will have space for 600 students in 4K through 5th grade. Parts of the building will have two stories and will house both classrooms and offices. A one-story section will have a gymnasium with a full-size basketball court and bleachers, art and music classrooms and an early-child-education area. The school will also have automated lighting, extra insulation, inlets for natural light and other features meant to hold down its energy use.