St. Paul derailment spills diesel into Mississippi River

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Crews are cleaning up a diesel spill into the Mississippi River that occurred when two Union Pacific locomotives derailed from a bridge in St. Paul.

The derailment happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday, when a fuel tank was punctured and spilled nearly 3,200 gallons of diesel fuel into the river.

Kristen South, a spokeswoman for Union Pacific, said crews have placed absorbent booms in the water to try to soak up the spill. She says boats are also vacuuming up floating fuel.

Teams from the Environmental Protection Agency and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are on the scene. A spokesman for hte pollution-control agency said officials don’t expect the cleanup to take long and don’t expect any long-term consequences for the river.

The cause of the derailment hasn’t been discovered. No injuries were reported.