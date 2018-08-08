Wisconsin farmland value steady as cropland prices drop

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Department of Agriculture data show that the value of farm real estate is up slightly in Wisconsin this year, but that the value of cropland is down.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the farm real-estate data take into account the value of both land and buildings. The department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service found that the average price per acre in Wisconsin is $5,320, which is a 2 percent increase from 2017.

But the total value of cropland in the state has actually fallen by 1 percent to $5,150 per acre. That was the first decline that has been seen following five years of price increases.

Greg Bussler is the state statistician for NASS. He says the land values are being influenced by low commodity prices and increased worries about exports.