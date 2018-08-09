Quantcast
Flynn says fellow Democrats Roys, Evers, Mitchell can't win

Flynn says fellow Democrats Roys, Evers, Mitchell can’t win

August 9, 2018

Down in the polls with the election just days away, the gubernatorial candidate Matt Flynn went after his fellow Democrats on Thursday, saying they have a "snowball's chance in hell" of defeating Republican Gov. Scott Walker in November.

