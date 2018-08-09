Group backing Nicholson drops nearly $1 million in ads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A super PAC supporting Kevin Nicholson in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate is putting out nearly $1 million worth of television advertising for the final days of the campaign.

Solutions for Wisconsin is backed by the Illinois businessman Richard Uihlein, who gave $3.5 million to the group earlier this year. It’s already spent about $323,000 on advertising for Nicholson.

He faces state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the primary election on Tuesday.

Nicholson is running as an outsider while Vukmir has the endorsement of the Wisconsin Republican Party.

The new ad is expected to be the same one Solutions for Wisconsin released earlier this week attacking Vukmir for comments she made in 2016 saying President Donald Trump was “offensive to everyone.”

The ad says, “If you think you can trust Vukmir to support President Trump, the joke’s on you.”