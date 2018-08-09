Home, restaurant destroyed in explosion

SHELDON, Wis. (AP) — A family in a tiny village in Rusk County has lost their home and livelihood in an explosion and fire.

Nick and Joey Reich and their two small children escaped the explosion and fire, which destroyed Reich’s Roadhouse Tuesday in the Village of Sheldon. The family lives above the restaurant, which was a popular gathering spot in the village of 200.

Sheldon Fire Chief Chad Jones says the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but investigators have looked at whether a propane boiler and water heater were the possible sources.

Seventy firefighters battled the blaze for more than 10 hours before it was extinguished. A GoFundMe fundraising campaign for the family has generated about $3,500 by Thursday morning.