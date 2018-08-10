$42M medical center planned near Foxconn complex

STURTEVANT, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin health-care organization said it will build a $42 million medical center in Sturtevant as the region prepares for population growth generated by the $10 billion factory complex Foxconn Technology Group is building nearby.

Ascension Wisconsin said its plan calls for the center to have both primary and specialty care, along with an imaging center, urgent-care, rehabilitation and occupational-health services, and an ambulatory-surgery center. The organization also plans to hire 100 new employees.

“This state-of-the-art medical center will incorporate technology and innovative design and solutions to improve the overall experience for patients, associates and physicians,” said Bernie Sherry, and executive with Ascension Wisconsin.

The site of the future center is about 2 miles from where Advocate Aurora Health plans to build a hospital, two clinics and a medical-office building. Advocate Aurora Health announced in May that it would spend $250 million on the plan.

Ascension’s medical center is the first of several planned projects in Racine County, according to the organization.

“This is about providing the right care, at the right place, at the right time,” said Kristin McManmon, president of Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Ascension plans to spend $100 million over the next three years.

“This is welcome news,” said Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot. “We’re very pleased that Ascension wishes to increase their patient service level to complement the needs of our growing village.”

Work on the center is expected to begin at the end of the year with a planned opening in early 2020.