Milwaukee law firm representing client injured by streetcar track

By: Erika Strebel August 10, 2018 4:01 pm

Milwaukee-area personal injury lawyer Michael Hupy, center, meets with Milwaukee-area resident Aaron Henning, right, on Friday. Henning hired Hupy, who is also president of the firm Hupy & Abraham, to represent him in a legal action over the injuries he suffered from an accident that occurred on July 26. Henning broke his arm after being thrown from his motorcycle while driving downtown. His motorcycle’s front wheel got caught in the rut running along one one the streetcar’s track when he was switching lanes to make a turn. (Photo submitted by Hupy & Abraham)

A Milwaukee-area man has hired Hupy & Abraham to represent him in a possible legal fight over an injury from an accident on Milwaukee’s streetcar track.

The $124 million streetcar, officially named “The HOP presented by Potawotami Hotel & Casino,” will begin operating this fall. Crews this summer finished laying down track for its 2.1-mile loop downtown and 0.4-mile lakefront loop.

Hupy & Abraham announced on Friday that the firm’s president, Michael Hupy, had been hired to represent the Milwaukee-area motorcyclist Aaron Henning, who was injured July 26 while driving downtown. The firm this week filed a notice of injury with the city.

Henning was heading east on St. Paul Avenue and attempting to switch lanes so he could turn left onto Water Street when his motorcycle’s front tire got wedged in the street car’s tracks, according to a news release. Henning was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in the opposite lane of traffic, breaking his arm.

“I have been a vocal critic of the streetcar from beginning, because we have buses that do what streetcars can do without endangering motorcyclists and bicyclists,” Hupy said in a written statement. “There are concerns by others in the motorcycle community that these incidents will continue to happen due to the construction of the project.”

