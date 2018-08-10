Worker for Butler contractor killed on Sheboygan Meijer job site

A 22-year-old construction worker died on Thursday while pouring concrete at the site of a new Meijer store in Sheboygan.

Marcelo Barreilo-Mersfelder, 22, was killed in an “industrial accident” after becoming pinned between heavy equipment and a wall at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a Sheboygan Police Department news release. Barreilo-Mersfelder worked for Butler-based Superior Masonry Builders.

Superior Masonry Builders did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Friday.

The police found Barreilo-Mersfelder’s death was accidental, although an investigation is ongoing. The Sheboygan County Medical Examiner’s Office found he died as a result of blunt-force trauma. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration have been contacted as part of the investigation, police said.

This is not the first run-in Superior Masonry Builders has had with OSHA. The company was after a worker fell from a scaffold platform in June 2017, suffering injuries. The agency found a worker for the company fell about 32 feet to the ground when some of the scaffold’s platform planks shifted. The employee suffered “multiple” fractures and was hospitalized, according to the report.