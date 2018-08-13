Work continues on Wisconsin harbor destroyed by flood

By BARRY ADAMS

Wisconsin State Journal

SAXON HARBOR, Wis. (AP) — The power of water is constantly on display here.

It can be seen in the erosion of steep clay banks, the waves crashing into breakwalls and the rising waters that have eaten away at the beach.

The first nor’easter of the season arrived earlier this month, bringing with it 5- to 6-foot rollers and temperatures in the 50s, which, because of steading winds, felt as if they were actually in the upper 40s.

It wasn’t the temperamental waters of Lake Superior, though, that laid waste to one of Wisconsin’s remotest harbors two years ago. The devastation instead came from torrential rains, which caused the usually shallow and slow-moving Oronto and Parker creeks to burst their banks. Fast-moving waters devoured vehicles, destroyed boats, wiped out a county campground and killed a firefighter on his way to the scene.

Saxon Harbor is being made whole again but the recovery is taking time. In the meantime, many aspects of daily life are changing in this secluded outpost in northeastern Iron County, just a mile from the Michigan border, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

“It’s been week, after week, after week of a relatively calm lake. There’s been a little bit of chop here and there but you could have been fishing 90 percent of the time (this season), but you can’t go out, of course,” said Grace Hines, as she prepared to open the Harbor Lights bar and restaurant she and her husband, Bill, have owned and operated for 44 years. “We get a chuckle over some very macabre things.”

The Hineses have a front-row seat to a $12 million reconstruction project that began this spring. Their business is at the base of a hill and overlooks the harbor, where the boat ramps are now closed and docks, slips, retaining walls, boats and even much of the water have vanished.

An estimated 44,000 cubic yards of soil, rock and debris filled much of the harbor during the storm, which hit on July 11, 2016. Just last week, a 31-foot Chris-Craft boat was found on the harbor’s south side. It was buried under dirt in a spot that should have had 10 feet of water. On the night of the storm, 18 more boats, ranging from 21 feet to 36 feet in length, were pushed out of the harbor and deposited along the beach west of the harbor. A 10-foot-high, 90-foot-long culvert underneath Highway A and just south of Harbor Lights was also washed away.

Eric Peterson, the county forest administrator who oversees the county-owned harbor, said there have still been no signs of a KIA automobile that was lost in the storm. A pontoon boat used for maintenance in the harbor was last spotted months ago off Upper Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula, more than 125 nautical miles away.

Peterson, a native of Trenary, Michigan, and graduate of Michigan Tech, sat at the Harbor Lights’ bar last week and looked through bay windows as yellow excavators, front-end loaders, a dredger and a parade of trucks worked together to restore the harbor so that it can open in time for the 2019 season.

“It’s not a big watershed, it’s like 17 square miles. The problem is it has just over a 400-foot drop between here and U.S. (Highway 2),” Peterson said. “So, as Bill and Grace know, when it rains it comes fast here. A flash, 2-inch rainstorm brings the water up (in the creeks) very quickly. And when 14 inches comes, it takes out the harbor.”

Oronto Creek, which flows from southwest to northeast, winds down the hill behind Harbor Lights, before crossing Highway A at the campground and then flowing around the harbor before flowing into Lake Superior. Parker Creek is farther southeast of the harbor and flows into Oronto Creek at a point lying about 100 yards away from where the Oronto empties into the lake east of the harbor on the lake side of the break wall.

The marina, which had been home to 75 boats, won’t reopen until next spring, not until its 41 docks — ranging from 28 to 40 feet in length — retaining walls and cement supports are all replaced. A steady stream of dump trucks and semi-trailers are also making 20-mile round trips to a county quarry where debris removed from the harbor is being deposited.

The 26-site campground is scheduled to be under construction this fall but is still unlikely to reopen until next summer. The campground, which was evacuated during the storm and then destroyed by the flood waters, is being rebuilt on higher ground on the east side of Highway A, a project that will require removing part of the hill. The bridge over Oronto Creek, which has new riprap along its banks, is also in a new spot.

The project has involved various government agencies, including Iron County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the state departments of Transportation and Natural Resources and the Federal Highway Administration.

“It was a solid year of planning because there’s so many entities involved in this project,” Peterson said. “This is unique on many levels. And since it’s all one big blurred project we had to go through the trials and tribulations of dividing up who was covering what.”