EPA challenged rationale for administration mileage freeze

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Internal documents show the Environmental Protection Agency privately questioned the Trump administration’s finding that freezing Obama-era mileage standards would make drivers safer.

In announcing the mileage proposal, the administration said the freeze would save 1,000 lives a year. But in a email from June, the EPA told the Department of Transportation that it would slightly increase highway deaths.

John Konkus, EPA spokesman, says the new documents made public on Tuesday were just a small part of administration discussions on the mileage proposals.

The Trump administration has proposed freezing mileage standards after 2020. The Obama Administration’s tougher mileage rules were meant to reduce pollution and climate-changing emissions.