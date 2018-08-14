Quantcast
TEE TIME: AGC of Greater Milwaukee's annual golf classic (VIDEO)

TEE TIME: AGC of Greater Milwaukee’s annual golf classic (VIDEO)

By: Rick Benedict August 14, 2018 10:27 am

AGC of Greater Milwaukee members participate in the group's annual golf classic at the Wisconsin Country Club on Monday. Nearly 80 golfers took part in the outing.

