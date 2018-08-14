Trane Co. union members walking the picket line

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Union members are walking the picket line at the Trane Co. in La Crosse.

The union’s 500 members rejected a proposed contract over the weekend and voted to go on strike. The previous contract had expired Saturday. Contract negotiations are ongoing during the strike.

Workers from two International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers locals want relief from long hours. A union representative tells WKBT-TV some people are working as many as 60 hours a week.

The Trane Co. makes heating, ventilating and air-conditioning systems and building-management controls.