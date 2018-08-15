3 businesses damaged in downtown Waukesha fire

Quantcast
By: Associated Press August 15, 2018 9:23 am

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Fire that may have started with a discarded cigarette damaged three downtown Waukesha businesses.

The Spring City Wine House and The Clarke Hotel sustained the heaviest damage Tuesday afternoon. The Steaming Cup was also damaged.

Fire officials say six firefighters suffered heat exhaustion or smoke inhalation while battling the fire on Tuesday afternoon, including two who were sent to the hospital.

Authorities say carelessly discarded smoking materials likely sparked the fire.

At least a dozen other agencies provided mutual aid.

