Building Blocks: Spectrum Investment Advisors headquarters addition

Building Blocks: Spectrum Investment Advisors headquarters addition

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 15, 2018 4:12 pm

(Rendering courtesy of MSI General Corporation)

Project name: Spectrum Investment Advisors headquarters addition

Address: 6329 W. Mequon Road, Mequon

Start month: June 2018

Completion month: October 2018

Owner: Spectrum Investment Advisors, Mequon

Design/build contractor: MSI General Corp., Nashotah

Significance to the region:  The vertical addition to Spectrum’s headquarters includes a club-level coffee house, additional offices and a new tower, which will be home to a new conference space with 16-foot ceilings and state-of-the-art audio-visual presentation.  The second-story addition will be led up to with an open stairway meant to complement the building’s architecture.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

