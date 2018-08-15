Building Blocks: Spectrum Investment Advisors headquarters addition

Project name: Spectrum Investment Advisors headquarters addition

Address: 6329 W. Mequon Road, Mequon

Start month: June 2018

Completion month: October 2018

Owner: Spectrum Investment Advisors, Mequon

Design/build contractor: MSI General Corp., Nashotah

Significance to the region: The vertical addition to Spectrum’s headquarters includes a club-level coffee house, additional offices and a new tower, which will be home to a new conference space with 16-foot ceilings and state-of-the-art audio-visual presentation. The second-story addition will be led up to with an open stairway meant to complement the building’s architecture.