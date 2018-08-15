Hoffman low-bidder for WisDOT culvert work near Foxconn

Hoffman Construction, of Black River Falls, is the low-bidder on a project to build a culvert as part of road work near Foxconn Technology Group’s Mount Pleasant factory.



Hoffman’s $1.7 million offer was the lowest of three the state received for a contract calling for the construction of a culvert for the planned Wisconn Valley Way and the replacement of a culvert on County Highway KR near the Foxconn plant. One of Hoffman’s competitors for the project, Concrete Structures, of Janesville, put forward a bid of $1.9 million, and Waukesha-based Zenith Tech bid $2.9 million. Work on the project is expected to begin in September.



The contract calls for drainage structures to be installed in a way complying with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ stream and migratory-bird limitation timeframes. Installing these culverts before work begins on planned roadway projects will help protect nearby natural resources, allow roads that are closed for construction to be opened sooner than they would otherwise and assist with the next phase of roadway contract lettings, which is scheduled for late fall, according to a WisDOT news release.



Hoffman has won a slew of Foxconn-related work in recent months. The company is part of a list of subcontractors working on a three-phase reconstruction of Interstate 94. Hoffman was also selected, as part of Foxconn’s first bid release in late April, as the prime contractor for excavation and preparation work at Foxconn’s factory site in Mount Pleasant.

