Turnout in Wisconsin primary highest since 2002

Turnout in Wisconsin primary highest since 2002

By: Associated Press August 15, 2018 9:14 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout in Wisconsin’s primary election, which saw hotly contested races among both Democrats and Republicans, was the highest seen since 2002.

According to official results, turnout in the election on Tuesday was nearly 22.1 percent. That is the highest since 2002, when it was 22.5 percent. That year featured a primary election for governor that, on the Democratic side, was won by Jim Doyle, while then Gov. Scott McCallum faced nominal Republican opposition.

This year’s primary had eight Democrats running for governor, the most in Wisconsin history. State Superintendent Tony Evers won by a wide margin.

There was also a Republican primary for U.S. Senate, which state Sen. Leah Vukmir won by about 6 points over her opponent, Kevin Nicholson.

In total, nearly 994,000 people, out of roughly 4.5 million voting-age adults, voted in the primary.

