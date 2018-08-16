State providing Oshkosh Corp. $8M for headquarters expansion

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will be providing $8 million worth of income-tax credits to Oshkosh Corp. to help the company pay for the new headquarters it’s building in Wisconsin.

The company’s new 190,000-square-foot, four-story headquarters building is already under construction at the Lakeshore Golf Course in Oshkosh and is expected to be completed by October 2019. The building is meant to help the company, a maker of trucks used mainly for military purposes, accommodate its current and future growth, operate more efficiently and attract and retain young workers.

Beyond the $8 million worth of tax credits, the city of Oshkosh will receive $787,500 from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Transportation Economic Assistance program. The money will be used to make it easier to get to the new headquarters from Interstate 41, in part by extending North Koeller and North Westfield streets.

Oshkosh Corp. received $35 million worth of tax credits from the state in 2010. That assistance came in response to a project that was expected to create 1,000 jobs and result in $1 billion worth of purchases from Wisconsin companies.

As Oshkosh Corp. advanced toward meeting those goals, the contract was amended in 2015. The company can now receive as much as $55 million worth of tax credits by 2020, provided it hits certain hiring and spending goals.

“Oshkosh Corp. is an iconic company that not only employs more than 6,500 workers in Wisconsin, but also purchases goods and services from nearly 1,500 business in every region of the state,” said Gov. Scott Walker in an official statement.