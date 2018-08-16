Wisconsin unemployment under 3 percent for sixth month

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate has been under 3 percent for the past six months, a further sign of the economic strength that Gov. Scott Walker has been touting on the campaign trail.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported on Thursday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in July.

That was unchanged from June. The state added 9,100 private-sector jobs between June and July.

Before last year, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent. The record was set in April when it dipped to 2.8 percent.

Walker has pointed to the state’s low unemployment as he makes his case for being re-elected to a third term. Having few people looking for work also now has some businesses contending with a worker shortage.