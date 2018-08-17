Quantcast
Brown County settles dispute over tarnished courthouse dome

By: Associated Press August 17, 2018 8:09 am

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Brown County has settled a dispute with a Chicago engineering company over a tarnished copper dome atop its historic courthouse.

The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that the county’s board of supervisors agreed to accept a $70,000 payout from Simpson Gumpertz and Heger, which had recommended the county coat the dome with boiled linseed oil. County officials say the coating contributed to a rapid, blotchy discoloration of the dome.

The structure will be professionally cleaned of dark material believed to be mildew, and coated with an as-yet-undetermined sealant designed to preserve its shine.

The courthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

