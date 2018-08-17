July again sees Wisconsin gaining construction jobs

Wisconsin gained 400 construction jobs from June to July, putting it among 29 states that saw gains between those two months.

That’s according to seasonally adjusted numbers reported by the Associated General Contractors of America on Friday. And over the course of the years leading up to July, gained 6,100 construction jobs. That year-over-year increase put Wisconsin among the 45 states that gained construction jobs in the same period.

“Construction job gains over the past year were more widespread across the country than at any time since the beginning of 2016,” said Ken Simonson, AGC chief economist. “These results show that contractors are still optimistic about future construction activity. But it will be hard to sustain the increases unless more students learn of these opportunities and receive appropriate training.”