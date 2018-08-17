Mount Pleasant, Racine release plan to pay for Foxconn water infrastructure

Local officials in Racine County released the terms of an agreement that would guide the construction of Foxconn-supporting water infrastructure and reduce utility fees in order to spur development.

The agreement between the city of Racine, Racine Water Utility and the village of Mount Pleasant shows how local officials plan to pay for water infrastructure needed for the massive factory Foxconn Technology Group is building to make liquid-crystal displays in Mount Pleasant. That plant is expected to use millions of gallons of water a day.

The plan would also greatly reduce the Racine Water Utility’s so-called REC fees, which developers pay to receive sewer and water services. Those fees have been blamed for driving at least one company away. The bottled-water company Niagara Bottling scrapped plans to build a $56 million manufacturing plant in Mount Pleasant after learning how much Racine County’s REC fees would cost it. The company instead chose to go to a site in the Kenosha County village of Pleasant Prairie.

The new agreement would reduce the REC fees by more than 85 percent.

The agreement received the approval of the Mount Pleasant Village Board on Thursday night. Now it must also go before the city of Racine and the Racine Water Utility.

“This is a transformational agreement and a game-changer for our community,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “The agreement promotes economic development, while protecting city and village taxpayers.”

The village of Mount Pleasant largely plans to use property taxes generated by the Foxconn project to pay for utility improvements and expanded services, including police, fire and bus services. The Foxconn site is within a tax-increment-financing district, allowing local officials to take any property taxes generated from new construction and use the money for infrastructure projects, incentives and similar purposes.

The agreement increases the amount that Mount Pleasant will spend on transportation from $240,000 a year to $340,000.

Local officials plan to adjust how much money they are setting aside for transportation by looking in future years at figures showing how many people are actually using the bus service. The village will also spend more on police, fire and emergency services, setting aside for that purpose $150,000 a year from the additional property taxes generated by the Foxconn project.

Water utility expansion

The village of Mount Pleasant also plans to use additional property taxes from Foxconn’s $10 billion factory to pay for $100 million worth of water-infrastructure projects.

The Racine Water Utility will also need to spend $26.8 million to improve its existing water system. The new agreement calls for Mount Pleasant to pay for any work that can’t be covered by existing water-utility revenue. The village said in a release that it will be paid back for this expense using increased tax revenue from expected development projects like Foxconn.

Beyond that, the Racine Watstewater Treatment Facility will also need to be expanded to meet Foxconn’s needs. There’s only one piece of land now open for new projects — a site where a factory had once operated before closing its doors in 2002. Neither the city nor the village have yet acquired the property.

“When we began considering the magnitude of the Foxconn project, we knew substantial infrastructure investment would be necessary,” said David DeGroot, Mount Pleasant village president. “We pursued the creation of a Tax Incremental District for this very reason, to be sure that necessary improvements would be funded through Foxconn’s $10 billion investment. This agreement will ensure just that, protecting Village and City taxpayers and Utility ratepayers.”