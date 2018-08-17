Sun Prairie buildings destroyed by explosion to be removed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Buildings destroyed by a natural-gas explosion in Wisconsin will be removed at the end of the month.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the blast on July 10 in Sun Prairie destroyed six businesses, one home and killed a volunteer firefighter. Many of the buildings damaged included apartments.

City officials met this week with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to discuss the details of an agreement to rebuild the intersection of Main and Bristol. DOT officials say the reconstruction work could take up to six months.

Work to rebuild the intersection could begin in September and would be expected to be finished by Dec. 1.

The City Council will consider the agreement on Tuesday.