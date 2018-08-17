WisDOT names 12 DBE subcontractors for $161M I-94 reconstruction (MAP)

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has picked 12 subcontractors that are certified as Disadvantaged Business Enterprises to rebuild a leg of Interstate 94 in connection with the factory that Foxconn Technology Group is putting up nearby in Mount Pleasant.

Chicago-based Walsh Construction out-bid Brownsville-based Michels Corp. for the job in late July, offering $161.5 million for the 7.5-mile reconstruction project. That came in well under Michels’ offer for $209.9 million. Michels Corp. is the lead contractor on two other phases of the project to rebuild I-94 between Milwaukee and the Illinois border, jobs worth nearly a quarter-billion dollars.

The project would rebuild I-94 from County Highway G in Racine County to College Avenue in Milwaukee County, reconstruct an interchange at 7 Mile Road and build a new interchange at Elm Road. The work is expected to begin in September and wrap up by Memorial Day 2020.

WisDOT on Friday identified 12 DBE companies — which are often owned by women, minorities and veterans — that will work on the Walsh-led phase of the I-94 reconstruction. The I-94 reconstruction project includes a requirement that 10 percent of the resulting contracts go to DBE firms.

The agency will announce more subcontractors as they join the project, according to a news release.

Here are the contractors named on Friday, the places where they have their headquarters and the types of work they’ll be performing:

Arbor Green, Portage, installing guardrails and signs and doing landscaping

Arrow-Crete Construction, Milwaukee, concrete flatwork

Choice Construction Companies, Waukesha, installing rebar installation and setting beams

Hard Rock Sawing & Drilling, Keshena, sawing

Heider & Bott, Milwaukee, PVC material supplying

Interra, Bolingbrook, Illinois, material testing

Mincon, Forest Junction, painting and staining

MJM Truckin’, Nekoosa, trucking

MTC Moreno’s, Rockford, Illinois, trucking

Royal Crane Service, Chicago Ridge, Illinois, renting cranes

Tremmel-Anderson Trucking, Sussex, trucking

Waterford Truck Service, Waterford, trucking