WisDOT names 12 DBE subcontractors for $161M I-94 reconstruction (MAP)

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 17, 2018 1:36 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has picked 12 subcontractors that are certified as Disadvantaged Business Enterprises to rebuild a leg of Interstate 94 in connection with the factory that Foxconn Technology Group is putting up nearby in Mount Pleasant.

Chicago-based Walsh Construction out-bid Brownsville-based Michels Corp. for the job in late July, offering $161.5 million for the 7.5-mile reconstruction project. That came in well under Michels’ offer for $209.9 million. Michels Corp. is the lead contractor on two other phases of the project to rebuild I-94 between Milwaukee and the Illinois border, jobs worth nearly a quarter-billion dollars.

The project would rebuild I-94 from County Highway G in Racine County to College Avenue in Milwaukee County, reconstruct an interchange at 7 Mile Road and build a new interchange at Elm Road. The work is expected to begin in September and wrap up by Memorial Day 2020.

WisDOT on Friday identified 12 DBE companies — which are often owned by women, minorities and veterans — that will work on the Walsh-led phase of the I-94 reconstruction. The I-94 reconstruction project includes a requirement that 10 percent of the resulting contracts go to DBE firms.

The agency will announce more subcontractors as they join the project, according to a news release.

Here are the contractors named on Friday, the places where they have their headquarters and the types of work they’ll be performing:

  • Arbor Green, Portage, installing guardrails and signs and doing landscaping
  • Arrow-Crete Construction, Milwaukee, concrete flatwork
  • Choice Construction Companies, Waukesha, installing rebar installation and setting beams
  • Hard Rock Sawing & Drilling, Keshena, sawing
  • Heider & Bott, Milwaukee, PVC material supplying
  • Interra, Bolingbrook, Illinois, material testing
  • Mincon, Forest Junction, painting and staining
  • MJM Truckin’, Nekoosa, trucking
  • MTC Moreno’s, Rockford, Illinois, trucking
  • Royal Crane Service, Chicago Ridge, Illinois, renting cranes
  • Tremmel-Anderson Trucking, Sussex, trucking
  • Waterford Truck Service, Waterford, trucking

Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

