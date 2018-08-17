WisDOT names 12 DBE subcontractors for $161M I-94 reconstruction (MAP)

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has picked 12 subcontractors that are certified as Disadvantaged Business Enterprises to rebuild a leg of Interstate 94 in connection with the factory that Foxconn Technology Group is putting up nearby in Mount Pleasant.
Chicago-based Walsh Construction out-bid Brownsville-based Michels Corp. for the job in late July, offering $161.5 million for the 7.5-mile reconstruction project. That came in well under Michels’ offer for $209.9 million. Michels Corp. is the lead contractor on two other phases of the project to rebuild I-94 between Milwaukee and the Illinois border, jobs worth nearly a quarter-billion dollars.
The project would rebuild I-94 from County Highway G in Racine County to College Avenue in Milwaukee County, reconstruct an interchange at 7 Mile Road and build a new interchange at Elm Road. The work is expected to begin in September and wrap up by Memorial Day 2020.
WisDOT on Friday identified 12 DBE companies — which are often owned by women, minorities and veterans — that will work on the Walsh-led phase of the I-94 reconstruction. The I-94 reconstruction project includes a requirement that 10 percent of the resulting contracts go to DBE firms.
The agency will announce more subcontractors as they join the project, according to a news release.
Here are the contractors named on Friday, the places where they have their headquarters and the types of work they’ll be performing:
- Arbor Green, Portage, installing guardrails and signs and doing landscaping
- Arrow-Crete Construction, Milwaukee, concrete flatwork
- Choice Construction Companies, Waukesha, installing rebar installation and setting beams
- Hard Rock Sawing & Drilling, Keshena, sawing
- Heider & Bott, Milwaukee, PVC material supplying
- Interra, Bolingbrook, Illinois, material testing
- Mincon, Forest Junction, painting and staining
- MJM Truckin’, Nekoosa, trucking
- MTC Moreno’s, Rockford, Illinois, trucking
- Royal Crane Service, Chicago Ridge, Illinois, renting cranes
- Tremmel-Anderson Trucking, Sussex, trucking
- Waterford Truck Service, Waterford, trucking
More Foxconn Wisconsin News
- ‘LONG ON RACINE’: Jeffers moving ahead with apartment project after receiving tax credits
- Hoffman low-bidder for WisDOT culvert work near Foxconn
- $10M loan program aimed at attracting small contractors wary of Foxconn
- View from around the state: Foxconn looking into solar power is more welcome news
- Landowners pull out of federal suit after selling land for Foxconn in Mount Pleasant