5 free safety series presentations on tap

The AGC of Wisconsin will sponsor the Wisconsin Safety Council’s Construction Workshop Series this year. The series will consist of five two-hour presentations focused on construction safety and health topics with time for questions and answers.

All presentations are free and will be from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Wisconsin Safety Council in Madison, 501 E. Washington Ave.

“Best Practices for Incident Investigations” – Sept. 20;

“Asbestos Abatement for Non-remediation Contractors” – Oct. 30;

“Onboarding New Employees” – Dec. 14;

“Harassment in the Workplace” – Feb. 8, 2019; and

“The most dangerous task your employees do” – March 29, 2019.

For more information and to register, visit www.wmc.org/events/category/wisconsin-safety-council/.