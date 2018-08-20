IBEW chapter backs Evers for governor

Democrat Tony Evers has picked up an endorsement from a Wisconsin electrical workers union in his bid to unseat Gov. Scott Walker in November.

The Wisconsin State Conference of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers announced Monday that it would endorse Evers. The union has 15,000 members in Wisconsin who work as electricians, telecommunications, broadcasting, and linemen and other employees of public utilities.

Evers on Tuesday won his party’s nod to face Walker, emerging from a crowded field of Democrats with 42 percent of the vote. His closest rival, Mahlon Mitchell, attracted a string of union cash and endorsements, but finished in second with 16 percent of the vote.

“Because of Tony Evers’ strong record of supporting workers’ rights, energy independence, infrastructure investment and apprenticeship training as Superintendent of Public Instruction of Wisconsin, we are thrilled to support his campaign to lead our state into the future,” said Leo Sokolik, president of Wisconsin’s IBEW chapter. “Tony listens to working families and is committed to making sure that we have a strong voice in his future administration. IBEW is proud to support Tony’s plans for our state by mobilizing our members to help his campaign succeed.”