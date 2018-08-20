WEDC grant to fund Glendale Rail Yard redevelopment

The city of Glendale has won a $435,000 grant to overhaul the former Glendale Rail Yard, as part of a project to redevelop the site into a mixed-use space.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. awarded an Idle Sites Redevelopment Grant to the Glendale project, according to a news release Monday. The grant helps Milwaukee firm Earthbound Development build a 60,000-square-foot flex-space building at the site as part of the first phase of the development plan. Construction began in March and is expected to be complete late next year.

The Glendale Rail Yard has been vacant for decades and stretches across both sides of Interstate 43. The developer ultimately plans to build 375,000 square feet of flex and industrial space in two phases.

WEDC’s Idle Sites Redevelopment Grant Program, created in 2013, pays for demolition, environmental remediation or other site improvements that support a municipal redevelopment plan.

“This project will see the construction of new industrial and office spaces which will play a key role in jump-starting redevelopment efforts in Glendale,” Mark Hogan, secretary and CEO of WEDC, said in a news release. “The project’s significant economic impact will positively affect the Glendale community and WEDC is pleased to be able to provide support for this initiative.”