Dane County gets hammered by flooding

Dane County gets hammered by flooding

By: Associated Press August 21, 2018 8:42 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The National Weather Service says 11 to 13 inches of rain fell in some spots in western Dane County, flooding major roads and intersections and knocking out power to thousands of people.

The floods led to dozens of water rescues.

In Madison, firefighters responded to a vehicle with three occupants that was stranded in flood water about 9 p.m. Monday. Officials say only two people made it to safety and one man remains missing.

Dane County Emergency Management says Black Earth Creek hit record flood stage with evacuations underway in Black Earth, Cross Plains and Mazomanie.

