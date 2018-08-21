‘Scorched earth’ spending in Wisconsin governor’s race (UPDATE)

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than $7 million in advertising has flooded into the Wisconsin governor’s race in the week since Democrats chose their candidate to try to unseat Republican Gov. Scott Walker in November.

The spending shows the race is living up to the expectations of people who believe it will be one of the most expensive and hardest fought in the country, as Democrats try to knock off one of their top targets in an Upper Midwestern state that was integral to President Donald Trump’s victory in 2016.

Walker has repeatedly warned of a possible blue wave in November as he tries to inspire Republicans who backed him three times, including in a recall election in 2012, and delivered the state to Trump. But polls show Walker and Trump’s support is lagging as Democratic enthusiasm builds following a series of election victories this year.

Democrats outnumbered Republican voters by nearly 100,000 in the primary last week, in which state schools chief Tony Evers emerged from a field of eight candidates to take on Walker.

But in the days since Evers’ win, Walker and his supporters have dominated the airwaves. Republicans had outspent Evers and his allies since last week’s primary by a margin of more than 2-to-1 by Tuesday, according to numbers released by the groups and those on both sides tracking the ad purchases.

Spending on the Republican side since the primary is about $5.4 million compared with roughly $2.2 million for Democrats. Additionally, the Republican Governors Association has reserved $5.7 million worth of TV ads for the final two months of the race while the Democratic Governors Association has booked another $3.8 million.

Since May, Walker has run about $3 million worth of television ads.

“The Republicans have been pretty open that the only strategy coming out of the primary is to run a scorched earth campaign against Tony Evers,” said Tom Russell, who is leading a group funded by the DGA, which is the biggest spender so far on the left.

The Republican strategist Brian Nemoir said he’s not surprised by the spending so far and said the money shows how much support Walker has and how close the election is likely to be.

“We’re just a purple state to the extent you’re playing margins of 2.7 percent either way,” Nemoir said.

The ads attacking Evers have largely been about his role as state superintendent and his refusal to revoke the license of a teacher who was fired in 2010 for viewing pornographic images on a school computer.

Evers has insisted that he didn’t have the legal authority at the time to revoke the license. He successfully lobbied the Wisconsin Legislature to change the law in 2011 to allow the state superintendent to revoke licenses in cases in which teachers view pornography in the classroom.

The latest to join the attacks against Evers is a conservative advocacy group that’s part of the network run by the billionaire Charles Koch. Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin on Tuesday announced a $1.8 million television and digital campaign, releasing a spot featuring quotes from Evers praising Walker’s most recent education budget as being “pro-kid.”

Evers has defended the compliment, saying what Walker was proposing was more or less what Evers himself had already put forward.

Evers and his allies are trying to frame the race as being about issues they claim Walker has neglected over the past eight years as governor — the state’s roads, health care and education. Walker has cast himself as an “education governor,” whereas Evers has said Walker is trying to hide his record cutting spending and attacking collective bargaining.