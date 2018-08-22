Authorities: Wisconsin construction worker killed by drunken hit-and-run driver

HARBORCREEK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man was driving drunk when he struck and killed a Wisconsin woman who was working at a construction site in western Pennsylvania.

Jacqueline Ohly was helping to install cable guide rails along Interstate 90 in Harborcreek, Pennsylvania, when she was struck around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The 26-year-old resident of Stevens Point was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

An autopsy determined that she died from multiple blunt-force trauma.

Authorities say the driver, Eric West, a 19-year-old resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, fled the scene of the crash but was captured about 30 minutes later in Cory.

West faces several charges, including involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. He was being held without bond. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he has retained an attorney.