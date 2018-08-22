Milwaukee business park reaches full capacity, ending 15-year redevelopment

City officials on Wednesday announced development plans for the last two sites in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley Industrial Center, ending 15 years of work at the business park.

The steel fabricator Badger Railing plans to acquire 1.8 acres in the business park as part of a 15,000-square-foot expansion of a 27,000-square foot plant it owns there.

Also, the expanding firm Splat! Digital Printing plans to buy 2 acres for a new building to house its commercial-printing operation on the business park’s north side.

Work to develop the former Milwaukee Road Shops site began 15 years ago. Now, 11 businesses operate in the 60-acre Menomonee Valley Industrial Center, employing 1,400 workers. The park was developed using a city Tax Increment Financing district and money from other federal agencies, including the Economic Development Administration and the U.S. Department of Commerce.