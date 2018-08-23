Lake-side municipalities brace for possible flooding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Emergency managers are urging communities along a chain of lakes in southern Wisconsin to be prepared for flooding, while others in the region worked to recover from a deluge of rain this week that had washed out roads, swamped homes and led to one death.

Dane County Emergency Management said Wednesday that water levels on the Yahara Lakes have been steadily increasing during the past 24 hours. The levels are expected to continue to rise downstream of Lake Mendota, possibly going up another 3 to 6 inches over the next day in places along Lake Monona, Lake Waubesa and Lake Kegonsa.

Officials say Monona and Dunn may have to deal with flooding in the coming days. The county was sending hundreds of sandbags and a sandbagging machine to the area.

Gov. Scott Walker surveyed the flooded areas from the air on Wednesday, a day after declaring a state of emergency in flood-stricken Dane County. Walker said the state was ready to assist in recovery efforts.

“I have no doubt the resiliency of Wisconsin communities will be on display during this response,” Walker said in a statement.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan sent a letter on Tuesday to President Donald Trump, asking him to provide federal assistance for flood recovery if Walker seeks a federal disaster declaration.

Meanwhile, residents of a small village that straddles Dane and Green counties worked into the night Tuesday to protect their properties from flood water. They filled sandbags as the swelling Sugar River overflowed in Belleville. About nine families had leave to leave the east side of the village, and the bridge over Highway 69 temporarily closed, said Terry Kringle, village spokesman.

Searchers on Tuesday recovered the body of a man who had been wrenched away from would-be rescuers during flash flooding that forced evacuations around Madison and cut power to thousands of homes. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office later identified the man as 70-year-old James A. Sewell of Madison. Preliminary autopsy reports confirmed the cause of death was accidental drowning.

More than 11 inches of rain fell overnight on Monday in places in or around Madison, according to the National Weather Service.

By Wednesday afternoon, the United Way had taken nearly 600 individual reports of private property damage in Dane County, according to a news release.