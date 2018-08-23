Quantcast
Regents OK $1.96 billion construction budget

By: Associated Press August 23, 2018 4:11 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved a $1.96 billion construction and maintenance budget request.

The board voted 16-1 to send the request to Gov. Scott Walker as he works on his 2019-21 executive state budget.

Four projects would be paid for by increases in student fees, including a new field house and soccer facility at UW-La Crosse; a new UW-Madison natatorium and recreational center; and a new student-health center at UW-Stevens Point.

Students at the three campuses approved a series of fee raises in 2014 to pay for the projects.

Bryan Steil, a Republican running for Congress, was the only regent who voted against the building budget. He said it was too large.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

