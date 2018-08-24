Quantcast
Flooding causes $100 million in damage in Dane County

By: Associated Press August 24, 2018 8:59 am

Joman Schachter makes his way down the Yahara River in an inner tube at Tenney Park in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Schachter hoped to float all the way home, which is near Olbrich. Madison city officials are warning residents that rising lake levels will lead to flooding, including main roads in and out of the city center around the state Capitol. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Dane County say this week’s flooding has caused more than $100 million worth of damage.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says the initial damage assessment was $108 million.

Parisi says the United Way of Dane County took 859 damage reports, tallying up $69 million worth of damage. Officials are estimating the cost of damage to public infrastructure at $38 million. Outlying municipalities, including Mazomanie, Black Earth and Cross Plains were hit hardest as torrential rains dumped more than 11 inches of rain on the county starting on Monday night and going into Tuesday.

Emergency officials are bracing for more flooding on Madison’s isthmus this weekend with more rain in the forecast.

