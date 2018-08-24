State launches campaign to attract veterans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is starting a national campaign to attract military veterans and their families to Wisconsin.

The $1.9 million effort is part of a $6.8 million marketing drive aimed at attracting talent to Wisconsin. The push comes as Foxconn Technology Group is building a flat-screen manufacturing plant in Mount Pleasant, which could create as many as 13,000 jobs.

The veterans campaign calls for state officials and business representatives to visit summits that will be held at more than a dozen military installations and are meant for veterans who are moving into civilian life; look at social media posts, ads on websites and in publications for veterans and a new blog for veterans; and make use of a new means of searching military occupation codes on the state Department of Workforce Development’s jobs website. All of this is meant to help veterans find job openings matching their abilities and experience.