Flooding closes interstate in Ozaukee County

By: Associated Press August 27, 2018 8:24 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Another drenching storm has dumped more than 7 inches of rain on parts of Ozaukee and Washington counties.

The storm downed trees and caused flooding that closed Interstate 43 in Ozaukee County on Monday morning. Several vehicles were stranded in high water on I-43 near Port Washington.

The National Weather Service says several places have flooded street, including West Bend, Jackson, Saukville, Grafton and Port Washington.

The weather service says additional rainfall was expected in the Madison area later Monday. Flooding has already closed some of that city’s streets near where the Yahara River cuts across the isthmus.

