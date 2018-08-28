Another round of storms leads to more flood warnings, evacuations

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Another round of storms led to flash-flood warnings overnight throughout Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says the western counties of La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe were hit with 5 to 11 inches of rain. Authorities say there are evacuations taking place in the Coon Valley area. The weather service says two people were rescued from flood water while camping near the Kickapoo River near Rockton in Vernon County.

Do the state's stormwater regulations need to be made stricter in response to the recent flooding in Madison and other places? Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Adams County, in south central Wisconsin, was under a flash-flood warning until early Tuesday morning after up to 7 inches of rain fell.

Rain continued to fall through early Tuesday in eastern Wisconsin, and another heavy round was expected Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The overnight storms largely missed Madison, which is still recovering from last week’s record storm and flooding.