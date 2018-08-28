Democratic party leaders assessing Milwaukee for convention

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee leaders are trying to convince Democratic National Committee members that the city would be the best place to hold the party’s convention in two years.

The site selection committee is in Milwaukee on Tuesday and Wednesday to assess the city’s plan to play host to the convention. Milwaukee, Houston and Miami are competing to hold the event scheduled from July 13 to July 16, 2020.

Mayor Tom Barrett is promoting Milwaukee’s weather, saying July in the city is “heaven on earth weather wise,” differentiating Milwaukee from the two other cities, with their hot, humid summers.

Other selling points include the Milwaukee Bucks’ new arena and Milwaukee’s being a relatively compact, affordable city.

The convention is expected to draw in 50,000 people and have of up to $200 million worth of economic benefits.