Mount Pleasant transfers more land to Foxconn; approves $150M in bonding to build infrastructure

The village of Mount Pleasant on Monday signed over another 65 acres of land to Foxconn Technology Group to support the company’s planned $10 billion factory there.

The Village of Mount Pleasant Board of Trustees OK’d the transfer of 25 parcels it had acquired for Foxconn as part of the first phase of the company’s factory development. In April, the village transferred 17 parcels of land totaling some 800 acres to allow Foxconn to begin site work.

Also on Monday, the village approved a plan to issue nearly $150 million in bonds to pay for infrastructure projects and other costs Mount Pleasant will incur from the coming development.

“This second transfer of land reflects the continued forward momentum of the project,” said Claude Lois, Foxconn project director for the village of Mount Pleasant, in a statement. “We’ve seen great progress already on initial site work and the start of construction of the Multipurpose Building.”

Mount Pleasant officials said in early August that the village has acquired all the land it needs for Foxconn’s first phase and has 87 percent of the land it needs for the company’s second and third phases. The village’s land purchase in early August included buying out three property owners who had challenged Mount Pleasant’s acquisition process in state and federal court. The village’s purchase eliminated the landowners from both lawsuits.

In an earlier land transfer in April, Mount Pleasant gave Foxconn enough land to begin work in the core of its first phase. The village’s recent land transfer gives the company some of the remaining land the village has acquired as part of its efforts to clear the way for phase one.

Though the village is acting to acquire land for Foxconn, the company is paying for it. Foxconn in December 2017 gave the village $60 million to use for land acquisition. The company is also subject to an $80 million special assessment, or an extra charge on its tax bill, as outlined in a development agreement with Mount Pleasant in late 2017.

Village approves $150M bonding plan

The village board on Monday also approved a plan to issue $149 million in bonds to support infrastructure work and other costs needed to support the massive factory.

The village plans to issue the 30-year bonds in October. Mount Pleasant expects the bonds to cost the village $10 million a year and will be covered by tax revenue generated by the Foxconn development.

Earlier this month, Racine County and Mount Pleasant officials released a plan to pay for water infrastructure, bus transit and other costs associated with the Foxconn project. The village largely plans to use property taxes generated by the Foxconn project to pay for these expenses.

Part of an agreement between Mount Pleasant and Racine County would commit the Racine Water Utility to spending $26.8 million to improve its existing water system. Mount Pleasant, meanwhile, will pay for any expenses that can’t be covered by existing water utility revenue.

Local officials expect it to cost $100 million or more to build or fortify water infrastructure systems that will feed Foxconn, which picked Mount Pleasant, in part, for its proximity to Lake Michigan.