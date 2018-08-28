Quantcast
Pence coming to Milwaukee for Vukmir fundraiser

By: Associated Press August 28, 2018 11:40 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Milwaukee on Thursday for a fundraiser.

WTMJ Radio reports Tuesday that Pence told the station in an interview that he planned to raise money for Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican. But the Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir said on “The Jay Weber Show” on Tuesday that Pence was coming to raise money for her.

A spokeswoman for Pence did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Walker’s campaign spokesman did not immediately respond.

Both Walker and Vukmir are in tight races. Walker faces the Democrat Tony Evers while Vukmir is trying to unseat Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat.

