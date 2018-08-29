Foxconn to begin vertical construction

Foxconn is going vertical.

Vertical construction will start on the massive project on Thursday with the installation of several 35-foot-tall, pre-fabricated panels, which will eventually form part of the company’s Multipurpose Building in Mount Pleasant.

M+W | Gilbane, the general contractor on the massive $10 billion project, will help to celebrate the construction milestone on Thursday with local officials, including Adam Jelen of Gilbane Building Co., Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Jenny Trick, executive director of the Racine County Economic Development Corp.