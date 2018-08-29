Koch-funded groups spending $1.6 million against Baldwin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two groups that are part of a network run by Kansas billionaire Charles Koch are releasing $1.6 million worth of new attack ads against Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat.

The new television and digital ads announced on Wednesday come from Concerned Veterans for America and Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin. Each said group said it was spending $800,000 on the spots.

That brings the total the groups have spent in the race against Baldwin to more than $6 million.

Also on Wednesday, Baldwin introduced a resolution sponsored by 29 other Democrats to overturn a Trump administration rule allowing the purchase of short-term health plans. Critics have labeled the plans “junk insurance.”

Baldwin faces the Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the election. Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Milwaukee on Thursday to be the host of a fundraiser for Vukmir.