SOCIAL NETWORKING: Industry gathers in Madison for Daily Reporter’s happy-hour event

A crowd gathered on Wednesday at Lucky’s 1313 Brewpub in Madison for a happy-hour networking event sponsored by M3 Insurance and organized by The Daily Reporter. On hand were representatives of both the union and non-union sides of the construction industry, public officials and trades workers of all stripes. The Daily Reporter holds happy-hour events periodically to give people working in or with the construction industry an opportunity to mingle, make business connections and catch up with old friends.