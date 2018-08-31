Workers discover they are actually father and son

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — It was a surprising and unlikely meeting for a father and son in western Wisconsin.

The two men had been both workers at Rock Solid Transport in Chippewa Falls for two years, but never knew they were related. Nathan Boos was adopted at birth and did not know anything about his biological parents. His adoptive parents knew who they were, but never discussed it because Boos never asked.

WEAU-TV reports recently Boos’ adoptive mother noticed he was Facebook friends with his fellow worker Bob Degaro, who was actually his biological father, so she revealed the relationship. Degaro says he “about fell out of his seat” to learn Boos was actually his son.

Both men say the discovery has brought them both a sense of peace and that they plan to continue building their relationship.